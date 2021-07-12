UrduPoint.com
Sports Goods Exports Fall 1.06% In 11 Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of sports goods have witnessed a decrease of 1.06 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sports goods worth US $241.270 million during July-May (2020-21) against the exports of $243.853 million during July-May (2019-20), showing a decline of 1.06 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports goods, the exports of footballs decreased by 11.86 percent as it went down from $133.163 million last year to $117.372 million during the fiscal year under review while the gloves exports also declined by 9.11 percent by going down from US $ 67.519 million last year to US $61.365 million, the PBS data revealed.

However, the exports of all other sports goods witnessed an increase of 44.85 percent by growing from US $43.

171 million to US $62.533 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the sports goods' export rose by 41.80 percent in May 2021 as compared to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods' export in May 2021 were recorded at $19.557 million against exports of $13.792 million in May 2020.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 55.22 and 0.19 percent respectively in addition the exports of all other sports products rose by 80.36 percent.

Meanwhile on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods however decreased by 33.84 percent during May 2021, as compared to the exports of $29.561 million in April 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 34.17 percent and 38.16 percent respectively while the exports of other sports commodities also dropped by 29.13 percent.

