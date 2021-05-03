Sports goods exports fall 13.65% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 13.65 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sport goods worth US $192.267 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $222.650 million during July-March (2019-20), showing a decline of 13.65 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs decreased by 23.21 percent as it went down from $123.364 million last year to $94.732 million during the current year while the gloves exports also declined by 19.18 percent by going down from US $ 60.428 million last year to US $48.835 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

However, the exports of all other sports goods commodities witnessed an increase of 25.33 percent by growing from US $38.

858 million last year to US $48.700 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the sports export rose by 5.70 percent in March 2021 when compared to the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in March 2021 were recorded at $23.797 million against exports of $22.514 million in March 2020.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports decreased by 6.84 and 4.15 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 54.98 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 26.42 percent during March 2021, as compared to the exports of $18.824 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves increased by 27.50 percent and 12.53 percent respectively while the exports of other sports commodities also rose by 39.14 percent.

