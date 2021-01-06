UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Goods Exports Fall 14.03% In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:48 PM

Sports goods exports fall 14.03% in 5 months

The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 14.03 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 14.03 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sport goods worth US $108.300 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of $125.978 million during July-November (2019-20), showing a decline of 14.03 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs decreased by 23.91 percent as it went down from $70.120 million last year to $53.357 million during the current year.

The gloves exports also declined by 18.62 percent by going down from US $ 34.474 million last year to US $ 28.056 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods commodities however witnessed an increase of 25.73 percent by growing from US $ 21.384 million last year to US $ 26.887 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the sports exports declined by 12.95 percent in November 2020 when compared to the export of the same month of last year. The sport goods exports in November 2020 were recorded at $21.230 million against exports of $24.388 million in November 2019.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports decreased by 16.

96 and 27.85 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 18.30 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports however increased by 4.13 percent during November 2020, as compared to the exports of $20.388 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities increased by 2.15 percent and 26.51 percent respectively while the exports of gloves declined by 10.73 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandize exports increased by 2.21 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.747 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.21 percent according to PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased 1.63 percent by going up from $19.175 billion last year to $19.487 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, there has been slight increase of 1.05 percent in the trade deficit during the period under review as it was recorded at $9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion during last year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same October November 2019 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

CDA allocates Rs495 million for provision of clean ..

2 minutes ago

Smog, cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Canals of Sukkur Barage closed

4 minutes ago

Adviser to Ombudsman to hold open court tomorrow

4 minutes ago

Coaching setup under threat after national's team ..

12 minutes ago

Six of a family die due to suffocation in mansehra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.