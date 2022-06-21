UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Increase 32.37% To $328 Million In 11 Months

Published June 21, 2022

Sports goods exports increase 32.37% to $328 million in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The export of sports goods witnessed an increase of 32.37 percent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year (2020-21).

The country exported sports goods worth $328.631 million during July-May (2021-22) as compared to the export of $248.262 million during July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 32.37 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 44.53 percent as it surge from $117.373 million last year to $169.635 million during the current year.

The gloves exports rose by 5.98 percent by going up from US $65.822 million last year to US $69.758 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also increased by 37.15 percent from $65.067 million last year to US $89.

239 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods' export witnessed an increase of 23.71 percent in May 2022 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in May 2022 were recorded at $32.835 million against exports of $26.541 million in May 2021.

During the period under review, the footballs and other sport goods exports also increased by 94.55 and 8.56 percent respectively whereas the exports of gloves dipped by 31.37 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods however decreased by 8.52 percent during May 2022, as compared to the exports of $35.892 million in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities decreased by 8.97 percent and 10.22 percent respectively while the exports of gloves dipped by 4.67 percent.

/395

