Sports Goods Exports Increase 5.84 Per Cent

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Sports goods exports increase 5.84 per cent

Sports goods exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 5.84 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Sports goods exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 5.84 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, sports goods worth US $ 277,691 thousands as compared to the exports of US $ 262,368 thousands of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of gloves increased by 2.71 percent, worth US $ 72,925 thousands were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 71,003 thousands of same period of last year.

During the period under view, others exports increased by 55.14 per cent as worth US $ 73,120 thousands were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 47,131 thousands of same period of last year.

