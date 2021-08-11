UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Increase 5.84% To $ 277 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Sports goods exports increase 5.84% to $ 277 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of sports goods have witnessed an increase of 5.84 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sports goods worth US $277.691 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $262.368 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 5.84 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sport goods, the exports of footballs decreased by 8.73 percent as it went down from $144.234 million last year to $131.646 million during the fiscal year under review while the gloves exports however increased by 2.71 percent by going up from US $ 71.003 million last year to US $72.925 million, the PBS data revealed.

In addition, the exports of all other sports goods also rose by 55.14 percent by growing from US $47.

131 million to US $73.120 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the sports goods' export rose by 58.98 percent in June 2021 as compared to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods' exports in June 2021 were recorded at $29.437 million against exports of $18.516 million in June 2020.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 28.92 and 103.79 percent respectively in addition the exports of all other sports products rose by 103.59 percent.

Meanwhile on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 10.91 percent during June 2021, as compared to the exports of $26.541 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 58.78 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports commodities dropped by 23.51 percent and 2.48 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same May June 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 reco ..

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6 deaths in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

17 minutes ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

19 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

19 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

20 minutes ago
 RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Effici ..

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Regi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.