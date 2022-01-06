UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness 24.48 % Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 02:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The sports goods exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 24.48 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Sports goods worth US$ 134,803 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 108,296 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 19.34 %, worth US$ 63,671 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 53,354 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 12.90 % as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded worth US$ 31,676 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 28,056.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 46.75 per cent, worth US$ 39,456 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 26,886 of the same period of last year.

More Stories From Business

