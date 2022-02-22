UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness 28% Increase

Published February 22, 2022

Sports goods exports witness 28% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 28.76 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year (2020-21).

The country exported sports goods worth $192.680 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the export of $149.643 million during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 28.76 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 25.25 percent as it surge from $74.400 million last year to $93.187 million during the current year.

The gloves exports rose by 17.23 percent by going up from US $38.012 million last year to US $44.561 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also increased by 47.54 percent from $37.231 million last year to US $54.

932 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods' export witnessed an increase of 46.54 percent in January 2022 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in January 2022 were recorded at $28.882 million against exports of $19.709 million in January 2021.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 46.86 and 52.12 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 41.02 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 0.41 percent during January 2022, as compared to the exports of $28.763 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities decreased by 3.83 percent and 6.54 percent respectively while the exports of gloves increased by 20.87 percent.

>