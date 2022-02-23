UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness 28.76% Increase

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sports goods exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 28.76 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, sports goods worth US $ 192,680 exported, as compared to exports of $149,643 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 25.

25 %, of US $93,187 as compared to the exports of US $74,400 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 17.23% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $44,561 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $38,012.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 47.54 %, worth US$ 54,932 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 37,231 of the same period of last year.

>