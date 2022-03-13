UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness 28.76% Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Sports goods exports witness 28.76% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sports goods exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 28.76 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, sports goods worth US$ 192,680 exported, as compared to exports of US$149,643 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gloves increased by 17.23 percent, worth US$ 44,561 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 38,012.

Meanwhile, Footballs exports also increased by 25.25 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$ 93,187 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 74,400.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 47.54 percent,worth US$54,932 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuingUS$ 37,231 of the same period of last year.

