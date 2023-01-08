UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness 29.36 Percent Increase: PBS

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Sports goods exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 29.36 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, sports goods were worth US$174,676,000 as compared to exports of US$135,034,000 during the same period, last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of gloves increased by 2.73 percent, worth US$30,857,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$31,724,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.56 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$41,843,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$39,639,000.

