Sports goods exports witness record 25.63 % increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sports goods exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 25.63 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, sports goods worth of US $ 24,060 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 19,152 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs was increased by 18.79 percent, worth US $ 11,032 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US $ 9,287 thousand during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 18.82 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US $ 6,111 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 5,143 thousand.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 46.48 per cent, worth US $ 6,917 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 4,722 thousand of same period of last year.

