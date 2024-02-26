'Sports Leaves Deep Positive Effects On Personality'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik
has said that sports have profound positive effects on human personality and health.
He stated this while addressing the Sports Spectra, V5 function of The City
School Iqbal Campus.
On this occasion, he said full participation in co-curricular activities was very
important to improve skills of students.
The president SCCI said the youths were a precious asset of the country as they will have
to play their leading role in economical stability.
He urged teachers and students to focus on extra-curriculum activities for mental and physical
growth with a sole aim to develop a healthy society as well.
Group Leader Sialkot business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Director Punjab Group
of Colleges Muhammad Irfan, Principal The City school (Boys) Sialkot Fatima Umer besides
a large number of parents and teachers of children were also present.
In Sports Spectra, inter-house boys individual and team competitions of races, tug-of-war,
long jump, relay race, and PT show were held, and the position holders were awarded with
medals, trophies and prizes.
Recent Stories
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 215,8002 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Import/Export Documentation Procedures and PSW”3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 20246 hours ago
-
BOD appreciates financial performance of KP-EZDMC20 hours ago
-
FTO apprised about carpet sector's tax issues22 hours ago
-
PFC board for industry status to furniture sector1 day ago
-
Pak exports have great potential in Kyrgyzstan: KTH chief1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20241 day ago