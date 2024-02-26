'Sports leaves deep positive effects on personality'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik

has said that sports have profound positive effects on human personality and health.

He stated this while addressing the Sports Spectra, V5 function of The City

School Iqbal Campus.

On this occasion, he said full participation in co-curricular activities was very

important to improve skills of students.

The president SCCI said the youths were a precious asset of the country as they will have

to play their leading role in economical stability.

He urged teachers and students to focus on extra-curriculum activities for mental and physical

growth with a sole aim to develop a healthy society as well.

Group Leader Sialkot business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Director Punjab Group

of Colleges Muhammad Irfan, Principal The City school (Boys) Sialkot Fatima Umer besides

a large number of parents and teachers of children were also present.

In Sports Spectra, inter-house boys individual and team competitions of races, tug-of-war,

long jump, relay race, and PT show were held, and the position holders were awarded with

medals, trophies and prizes.