Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2018-19)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,700 160 8,860 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,324 171 9,495

