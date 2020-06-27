Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019 20) 27 June 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16 Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,100 175 8,275 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,681 188 8,869