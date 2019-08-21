Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019-20)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 7,800 160 7,960 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,359 171 8,530