Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019-20)
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:05 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,100 160 8,260 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,681 171 8,852