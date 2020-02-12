UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019-20)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,100 160 9,260 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,752 171 9,923

