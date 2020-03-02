Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,000 160 9,160 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,645 171 9,816