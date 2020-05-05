Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019 20)
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:11 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,700 160 8,860 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,324 171 9,495