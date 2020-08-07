UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 07 Aug 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:52 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 07 Aug 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,250 180 8,430 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,841 193 9,034

More Stories From Business

