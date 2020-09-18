Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,700 180 8,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,324 193 9,517