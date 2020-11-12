UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,400 180 9,580 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,074 193 10,267

