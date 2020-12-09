Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,500 180 9,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,181 193 10,374