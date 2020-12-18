Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Dec, 2020 ): Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,850 180 10,030 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,556 193 10,749