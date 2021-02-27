Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,900 180 12,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,753 193 12,946