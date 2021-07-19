UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,700 180 12,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,611 193 13,804

