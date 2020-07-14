Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 14 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) : Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,500 175 8,675 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,109 188 9,297