Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 15 Aug 2020
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,350 180 8,530 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,949 193 9,142