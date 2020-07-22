Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 22 July 2020
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:18 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,350 175 8,525 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,949 188 9,137