Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,500 175 8,675 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,109 188 9,297