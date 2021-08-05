UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,100 180 13,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,039 193 14,232

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

26 minutes ago
 Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

41 minutes ago
 JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

19 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK holds protest outside Indian High Commiss ..

APHC-AJK holds protest outside Indian High Commission

19 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on evolution of galaxies

41 minutes ago
 IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's init ..

IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's initiatives, vision for youth

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.