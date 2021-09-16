UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesiday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,200 180 13,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,146 193 14,339

