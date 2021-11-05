UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 15,900 180 16,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 17,040 193 17,233

More Stories From Business

