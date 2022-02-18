UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :KARACHI, Feb 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2022 ): Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,100 180 20,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,541 193 21,734

