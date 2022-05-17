UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22) 17 May 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 21,000 180 21,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 22,506 193 22,699

