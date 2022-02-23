UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,100 180 20,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,541 193 21,734

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

1 second ago
 China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confir ..

China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

2 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

4 seconds ago
 Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tou ..

Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tournament after tantrum

6 seconds ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

5 minutes ago
 Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics b ..

Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics by Russia - Gov't

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>