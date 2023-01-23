UrduPoint.com

Spotify To Cut 6% Of Workforce, Some 600 Employees: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees: CEO

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it was cutting six percent of its roughly 10,000 employees, the latest cost-cutting announcement among technology companies

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it was cutting six percent of its roughly 10,000 employees, the latest cost-cutting announcement among technology companies.

"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth.

And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about six percent across the company," Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said on Spotify's official blog.

"I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today," Ek added.

The Swedish company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has invested heavily since its launch to fuel growth with expansions into new markets and, in later years, exclusive content such as podcasts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Music Company New York Stock Exchange Market Employment

Recent Stories

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less th ..

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less than six months

1 minute ago
 Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Fais ..

Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Faisal Subzwari

1 minute ago
 64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi ..

64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 'Exams Emergency' imposes in South Punjab's school ..

'Exams Emergency' imposes in South Punjab's schools: Fatima

2 minutes ago
 French government refuses to back down on pension ..

French government refuses to back down on pension reform

3 minutes ago
 UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian ..

UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian Plant

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.