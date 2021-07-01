UrduPoint.com
SRB Collects 128 Billion In FY20-21, SST Receipts Record 21% Growth

Thu 01st July 2021

SRB collects 128 billion in FY20-21, SST receipts record 21% growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SRB) collected total revenue of Rs. 128 billion during fiscal year 2020-21 reflecting a 20.75 percent growth as compared to collection of Rs. 106 billion during 2019-20 despite general economic slowdown and resurgence of COVID during the year.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the SRB collection included record receipts of Rs. 121 billion of Sindh Sales Tax, representing a growth of 21% over the collection of Rs. 100 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund by SRB during 2020-21 stood at Rs.

7 billion, showing 17% growth as compared to collection of Rs. 6 billion during the foregoing year, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that no new tax was levied in the Sindh budget 2020-21 while the business environment was also significantly unfavourable for the services sector which was hard hit by COVID-19 and partial lock downs throughout the year, the SRB spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson appreciated hard work and steadfastness demonstrated by SRB workforce and acknowledged the trust and cooperation of taxpayers and the continuous support of the government of Sindh.

