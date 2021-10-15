SRB enhanced tax collection from Rs62 bn to Rs 128 bn in 5 years

Outgoing Chairman of Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Khalid Mahmood on Friday paid a farewell call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented him SRB's annual report 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Outgoing Chairman of Sindh Revenue board (SRB) Khalid Mahmood on Friday paid a farewell call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented him SRB's annual report 2020-21.

The chief minister, on the occasion, while appreciating the services of Khalid Mahmood, said that Khalid had taken over in 2016-17 the recoveries were Rs 62 billion and within five years he had enhanced the recoveries to Rs128 billion though the government did not enhance the tax rate.

He said that the Sindh Tax rate of 13 percent was lower than the other tax collecting agencies.

Murad Shah said that Khalid Mahmood not only enhanced the recoveries but introduced reforms to SRB.

The chief minister while appreciating the services and the performance of Khalid Mahmood wished him best of luck for his future prospects.