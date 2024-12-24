SRBC Not Strategic, Essential Organization: Reiterates Cabinet Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:34 PM
The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) here on Tuesday reiterated its decision to exclude the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC) from the list of strategic or essential organizations, paving the way for its potential privatization or public-private partnership
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) here on Tuesday reiterated its decision to exclude the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC) from the list of strategic or essential organizations, paving the way for its potential privatization or public-private partnership.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the CCoSOEs, according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry.
Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal; Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); Federal Secretaries; and senior officers from the Finance Division.
According to the statement, the Committee deliberated on a summary presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) regarding the privatization and exploration of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC).
During the discussion, the Cabinet Committee reiterated its earlier decision that organizations like SRBC will not be classified as strategic or essential. The MoIB will be required to abide by the Cabinet’s earlier decision regarding non-essential and non-strategic SOEs.
In addition, the Committee reviewed the implementation status of decisions previously taken regarding various SOEs under the agendas of the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Railways, and Revenue Division.
A presentation was given highlighting the six cases currently under implementation across these ministries, with two cases pertaining to the Cabinet Division and one each for the others. The review emphasized ensuring timely execution of all decisions.
On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for a robust monitoring mechanism for SEZs and urged the implementation of reforms that can transform these zones into engines of economic growth.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood
Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security
Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final
SRBC not strategic, essential organization: reiterates Cabinet committee
Dubai announces comprehensive security plan for 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations
Nafisa Shah, VC SALU inaugurate new Time Management System, HRMS
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews ..
One Palestinian child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA
More Stories From Business
-
SRBC not strategic, essential organization: reiterates Cabinet committee52 seconds ago
-
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain urges for need of legislation ..3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points3 hours ago
-
President SCCI attends awareness session on LWG5 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.800 to Rs.272,600 per tola5 hours ago
-
Training certificate, toolkits distributed in 71 graduates5 hours ago
-
Khurram visits PSX; holds talks with PSX top management3 hours ago
-
Poultry chicken prices rise once again up to Rs 333 in twin cities6 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday8 hours ago