SRDB imports Brazilian sugarcane fuzz to boost climate-resilient varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Sugarcane Research and Development board (SRDB) imported high-quality sugarcane fuzz from Brazil’s Inter-University Network for the Development of the Sugar-Energy Sector (RIDESA) to support development of climate-resilient and high-yielding sugarcane varieties in Punjab.

The imported germplasm, known for its genetic purity and diversity, was formally distributed among major research institutes at a ceremony held at the SRDB office in Faisalabad. Recipients included Sugarcane Research Institute, AARI Faisalabad; Shakarganj Sugar Research Institute, Jhang; Sheikhoo Sugar Research Centre, Kot Adu; Fatima Sugar R&D Centre, Kot Adu; Ashraf Sugar R&D Services Centre, Bahawalpur; Thal Industries Sugar Crops Research Institute, Chiniot; and JDW Sugar Research, Rahim Yar Khan.

Each institute received six crosses for localized variety development.

SRDB Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, said the initiative would help develop sugarcane varieties tolerant to drought, heat, diseases, and pests, ensuring sustainability for farmers and the sugar industry. He emphasized that SRDB remained committed to innovation, scientific collaboration, and modern technology to strengthen Punjab’s sugarcane sector.