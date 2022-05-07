Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

(@iemziishan)

COLOMBO, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's state-owned petroleum distributor, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has commenced random checks on fuel quality in all gas stations islandwide, said a minister on Saturday.

They have received a number of complaints about fuel quality such as fuel mixed with water, kerosene and other liquids, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera told the media.

If gas stations are found selling fuel with impurities, their license will be canceled, he said.

Wijesekera said that an average of 4,000 metric tons of auto diesel and 2,500 metric tons of Octane 92 petrol are released daily.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts