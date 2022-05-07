UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka, IMF To Start Next Round Of Technical Discussions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said

COLOMBO, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said.

Nozaki said on Friday in a statement that the IMF is committed to assisting Sri Lanka, in line with the IMF's policies.

"Because Sri Lanka's debt is assessed as unsustainable, approval of IMF financing, including through a Rapid Financing Instrument, would require adequate assurances that debt sustainability will be restored," he said.

The two sides held the first round of discussions at the IMF headquarters last month.

Sri Lanka hopes for a Rapid Finance Instrument (RFI) facility as well as a larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the IMF to overcome its foreign Currency shortage issues that had led to an economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Shortage Sri Lanka May From

Recent Stories

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosi ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

50 seconds ago
 Mushaal rejects Delimitation Commission's report

Mushaal rejects Delimitation Commission's report

53 seconds ago
 Pak athletics squad to feature in Imam Reza Cup in ..

Pak athletics squad to feature in Imam Reza Cup in Iran

56 seconds ago
 China's weekly coastal bulk freight index edges up ..

China's weekly coastal bulk freight index edges up

17 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed C ..

Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 253 in Shanghai ..

17 minutes ago
 China releases Chang'e-5 payloads' scientific data ..

China releases Chang'e-5 payloads' scientific datasets

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.