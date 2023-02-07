Sri Lanka Invites Russian Businesses to Invest in Country - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Sri Lanka is open for investment from Russian businessmen and the government is actively discussing such opportunities, including with representatives of the construction industry, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha Liyanage told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka is open for investment, and we are discussing with Russian entrepreneurs, and Russian construction companies ... There are a lot of opportunities for Russians," Liyanage said.

She added that Sri Lanka invited Russian companies to open their branches on the island.

In addition, in the near future, Sri Lanka plans to open a trading house in Russia and increase the deliveries of tea, coconut-based products, and spices, Liyanage noted.

According to the diplomat, the minister of transport and the minister of industry and agriculture of Sri Lanka will also visit Russia in March and April.

Liyanage added that in the summer of 2023, she planned to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, while invitations to the event for the rest of the country's representatives were under consideration in Sri Lanka.