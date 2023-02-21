UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Needs To Pay Over 2.6 Bln USD To Foreign Creditors In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign creditors in 2023

Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 billion U.S. dollars to foreign parties in 2023 in loan repayments and interest, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 )Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 billion U.S. dollars to foreign parties in 2023 in loan repayments and interest, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Gunawardena said around 2.1 billion dollars will be spent on debt repayment and 504 million dollars will be spent on paying interest.

Sri Lanka continued to repay loans from several multilateral organizations including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, after it suspended paying the bilateral foreign debt in April 2022, Gunawardena said.

The secretary to the Ministry of Finance informed the cabinet that while the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in the last stages, the deal has not been finalized, and the government should be very careful in managing its money, Gunawardena said.

According to the 2023 appropriation bill, the country's debt ceiling is 4,979 billion rupees (about 13.7 billion U.S. dollars), Gunawardena said, adding that the secretary to the Ministry of Finance was instructed to borrow, based on the debt ceiling, to meet the shortfall.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis since independence and in April 2022 announced the suspension of foreign debt repayments.

Sri Lanka is currently negotiating a 2.9 billion dollar rescue package from the IMF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF World Bank Dollar Sri Lanka Independence Money April Asian Development Bank From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

7 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

4 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU fo ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

39 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.