Sri Lanka plans to boost exports of plantation crops in 2023

COLOMBO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka plans to earn 900 million U.S. Dollars from exports of rubber products and another 700 million dollars from exports of coconut products this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Plantation Industries Minister Ramesh Pathirana told the media that he would also take steps to expand cinnamon and coffee cultivations in Sri Lanka, as the plantation sector suffered last year due to a lack of fertilizer and certain inclement weather conditions.

Besides, the minister said that Sri Lanka is planning to export 290 million kilograms of tea this year.

Commenting on plans for the development of the coconut industry, he said plans are in place to earn 2 billion dollars by exporting coconut products within the next decade.

"We are planning to expand coconut cultivation in the northern province of Sri Lanka. There will be a new coconut triangle," he said.