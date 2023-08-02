Open Menu

Sri Lanka Plans To Boost Exports Of Plantation Crops In 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sri Lanka plans to boost exports of plantation crops in 2023

COLOMBO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka plans to earn 900 million U.S. Dollars from exports of rubber products and another 700 million dollars from exports of coconut products this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Plantation Industries Minister Ramesh Pathirana told the media that he would also take steps to expand cinnamon and coffee cultivations in Sri Lanka, as the plantation sector suffered last year due to a lack of fertilizer and certain inclement weather conditions.

Besides, the minister said that Sri Lanka is planning to export 290 million kilograms of tea this year.

Commenting on plans for the development of the coconut industry, he said plans are in place to earn 2 billion dollars by exporting coconut products within the next decade.

"We are planning to expand coconut cultivation in the northern province of Sri Lanka. There will be a new coconut triangle," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Exports Sri Lanka Media From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

26 minutes ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

41 minutes ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

56 minutes ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

1 hour ago
Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

1 hour ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

2 hours ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

3 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business