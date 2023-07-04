Open Menu

Sri Lanka Receives 250 Mln USD From World Bank As Budgetary Support

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Sri Lanka receives 250 mln USD from World Bank as budgetary support

Sri Lanka's State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe on Tuesday said the country has received 250 million U.S. dollars from the World Bank as budgetary support

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe on Tuesday said the country has received 250 million U.S. dollars from the World Bank as budgetary support.

Speaking to journalists in Colombo, Semasinghe said that the World Bank approved 700 million dollars in June in financing as budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka.

Out of that, 500 million dollars are allocated for the "Sri Lanka Resilience, Stability, and Economic Turnaround (RESET) Development Policy Operation," which will support reforms that improve economic governance, enhance growth and competitiveness, and protect the poor and vulnerable.

This will provide budgetary support in two equal tranches against agreed-upon prior actions, and the 250 million dollars is the first tranche, he said.

