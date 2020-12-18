UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Reduces 'Domestic Tax' On Pakistani Kinnows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:08 PM

Sri Lanka has reduced Domestic Tax on Pakistani Kinnows to open its market for Pakistan's kinnow for increasing the bilateral trade between both sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka has reduced Domestic Tax on Pakistani Kinnows to open its market for Pakistan's kinnow for increasing the bilateral trade between both sides.

In a positive development which will further promote and enhance bilateral trade, the Government of Sri Lanka has reversed its decision of increase in CESS (Domestic Tax) on imported Mandarins (Kinnows), said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

Pakistan has been a leading and steady supplier of quality mandarins to the Sri Lankan market in recent years.

According to a press release, last month, Sri Lanka had imposed a sudden increase in CESS on imported Mandarins from LKR.30/ kg to LKR. 160/ kg, which made Kinnows exports from Pakistan almost four times costlier in the Sri Lankan market than before.

Although the tax was imposed on all imported Kinnows/Mandarins, the move particularly affected Pakistan as Kinnow is a concessional item under the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (PSFTA).

Moreover, the Citrus season in the country had just commenced and this development had placed export orders in immediate jeopardy, it added.

The Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Association (PFVA), exporters and Sri Lankan importers had also expressed their concerns in this regard and requested for intervention with the Sri Lankan Government. The Ministry of Commerce through its Trade and Investment Attach, Ms. Asma Kamal at Colombo, immediately took up the matter with the concerned authorities in Sri Lanka, in order to expedite an amicable resolution of the matter.

Recently, the matter of illegal registration of brand name "Kernal" was also resolved via the Ministry of Commerce's Trade and Investment Officer in the respective country, it added.

It is expected that this reversal would support Pakistani Kinnow / mandarin exporters in the challenging circumstances in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

