Sri Lanka, Russia Continue Talks On Loan For Russian Oil Products - Transport Minister

Published September 17, 2022

Sri Lanka, Russia Continue Talks on Loan for Russian Oil Products - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Sri Lankan authorities continue negotiations with Russia on the provision of a loan to buy Russian fuel, Sri Lankan Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena said on Saturday in an interview with Sputnik.

"We can manage that crisis because previous months we were facing the crisis, but now we slowly recover from economic crisis and foreign exchange crisis. We wish to get some big support from Russia. The discussion is going very well," Gunawardena said.

The minister added that former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide Sri Lanka a loan to buy oil from Russia and ease the fuel crisis in the country.

